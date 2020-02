A source said the club have opted someone with an understanding of players and the GladAfrica Championship.

“They are interview a few guys but they have their eyes set on someone. I don’t have complete details but he is or was attached to a Premiership club,” said the source.

Phakaaathi Plus understands that Benson Mhlongo is one of the coaches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.