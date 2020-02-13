Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form

Mhango has scored 14 goals in the Absa Premiership this season with ten games left to play.

The 27-year-old scooped the player of the month award for January, with his trainer Josef Zinnbauer being crowned the coach of the month.

Mhango says he managed to score goals because of the position shift engineered by Mokwena.

“I would say that he [Mokwena] deserves more credit from me actually,” Mhango said after scooping the PSL player of the month award for January.

“…but like I said it’s not about me, it’s about the team. We understand each other as players, so even when the coach doesn’t tell us we know what to do.

“I was not surprised [when Mokwena first played him as a main striker] as long as the position is attacking. Whether it was right winger or on the left, as long as it was close to the goal,” he said.

