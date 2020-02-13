Benni open to coaching Bafana one day  

PSL News 13.2.2020 01:26 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is open to becoming Bafana Bafana head coach should the job be available and offered to him.

The 42-year-old was linked with the Bafana Bafana job after Stuart Baxter resigned, however, the SA Football Association opted for Molefi Ntseki instead.

“If the Bafana offer came up one day, I would definitely be interested,” said McCarthy in an interview with BBC Sport.

“Which coach or manager wouldn’t be interested in being the head coach of his country?”

“The national job is the biggest job for any football coach – your country’s fate lies in your hands, you have the chance to guide the team to World Cups, to win the Africa Cup of Nations – it’s huge.

“I think one day, in the near future, that would be my aim but for now I am more interested in working with players on a day-to-day basis.

“I like to work hands-on with the players every single day. I want to see them grow, improve, challenge themselves and become better footballers,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana striker.

