Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards

During this period, Pirates won an impressive four games and drew one, including an impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
Bucs registered 13 points from a possible 15 in process.
Mhango scored six goals in the club’s five fixtures last month and moved to the top of the goalscorers chart.
#AbsaPrem Monthly Awards
Congratulations to the #AbsaPrem (January 2020) Player Of the Month @orlandopirates Gabadinho Mhango pic.twitter.com/E66UkAPasN
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 13, 2020
#AbsaPrem Monthly Awards
Congratulations to the #AbsaPrem (January 2020) Coach Of the Month @orlandopirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer pic.twitter.com/P0DEXCUv04
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 13, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.