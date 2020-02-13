Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards

During this period, Pirates won an impressive four games and drew one, including an impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs registered 13 points from a possible 15 in process.

Mhango scored six goals in the club’s five fixtures last month and moved to the top of the goalscorers chart.

#AbsaPrem Monthly Awards Congratulations to the #AbsaPrem (January 2020) Coach Of the Month @orlandopirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer pic.twitter.com/P0DEXCUv04 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 13, 2020

