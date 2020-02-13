PSL News 13.2.2020 01:34 pm

Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Josef Zinnbauer and Gabadinho Mhango bagged the respective Coach and Player of the Month award for January 2020 during the Absa Premiership monthly awards press conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Joseph Zinnbauer and striker Gabadinho Mhango were on Thursday named as the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for January.

During this period, Pirates won an impressive four games and drew one, including an impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs registered 13 points from a possible 15 in process.

Mhango scored six goals in the club’s five fixtures last month and moved to the top of the goalscorers chart.

