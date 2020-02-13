Khune admits Akpeyi has made his return hard

Although the 32-year-old has been fit for the past two months now, he has struggled for game time with Akpeyi continuing to be coach Ernst Middendorp’s preferred choice in goals.

Khune did get a run in Amakhosi’s Nedbank Cup match against first division minnows Royal Eagles but didn’t have much to do with their visitors dominating but failing to break the Chiefs backline.

“It felt great to be back in the mix and the guys and supporters welcomed me with open arms,” said Khune yesterday morning. “I have been working very hard to get back into the team but Daniel has not made it easy for me. But he deserves all my support because at the end of the day we want to achieve as a team. And whoever gets the nod will get our full support. That’s what Daniel has been getting from me and the entire goalkeeping department,” he added.

Khune said he will just continue working hard in training to convince Middendorp that he still has what it takes to man the poles for the Naturena based side.

“I think it is always good to give coaches a good headache on who to start and who to have on the bench. But every time we play matches and we get told that we are not in the starting XI we take it as professionals and give out support to those who deserve and starting. We just have to continue performing at training. We have to understand that only 11 are allowed ion the field with just one goalkeeper,” he explained.

Khune also said he felt Akpeyi was getting the hang of distribution which he is known to do to perfection.

“I think even Daniel is coming alright with the distribution. It has been a trade for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers that we have certain qualities that we need to showcase on the match. But it all starts here at training,” he said.

