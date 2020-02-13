Middendorp not worrying about Chiefs’ transfer ban

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said he was not worried at all about the club’s pending two-year transfer ban imposed by Fifa earlier this week following discrepancies in the signing of former player Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana also known as “Dax”.

Amakhosi are appealing the ban and have confirmed they would take the matter to CAS. Asked if he would be able to cope should the ban be imposed, Middendorp – who was in an unusually happy mood at Naturena on Thursday morning – said it was a non-matter for now.

“It is an office (administrative) matter. For me, it’s nothing to discuss. I haven’t really had a discussion with the management about this. This is something I am not busy about at all. When there is a final word and it is something on the table, then we will find a solution,” said the German mentor.

“But basically we have a qualified PSL squad. We have a qualified PSL set-up so far. Most of the players have contracts with a view to the next season. We have some good young guys from Happy (Mashiyane) to Njabulo (Blom) and (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, and we have used them already. We also have some players out on loan with four at Moroka Swallows getting competitive game time.

“That is what we are busy about. I am not prepared to make a comment, for me, it is not final. The club has not informed us internally that we have to deal with it. For me, it is not relevant at all. With regards to the players, there is no confusion at all. They know their contract situation,” he explained.

“The administration is dealing with it and when it is final we can start talking about what can be done,” concluded the German coach.

