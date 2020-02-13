PSL News 13.2.2020 11:43 am

Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Newly signed Highlands Park midfielder Musa Nyatama has revealed that he initiated his surprise exit from Orlando Pirates.

The 32-year-old says he was concerned with the lack of game time at the Buccaneers with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Nyatama revealed he together with his agent approached the club so he could ask to be released to try and find game time elsewhere.

“I have an agent and I also spoke to a couple of friends who I trust and have been there for me throughout my career, I then asked my agent if we could move away from the team. He agreed I was not getting more game time, and my contract coming to an end at the end of the season,” Nyatama explained to Metro FM.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, who signed a six-month contract with the Lions of the North in January, admitted to being disappointed with his Pirates exit.

“ I was disappointed (with how it ended) but it is part of life and close the chapter and open a new one with Highlands.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form 13.2.2020
Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards 13.2.2020
Maritzburg aiming for maximum points against Wits and Chiefs 12.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 