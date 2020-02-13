Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates

The 32-year-old says he was concerned with the lack of game time at the Buccaneers with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Nyatama revealed he together with his agent approached the club so he could ask to be released to try and find game time elsewhere.

“I have an agent and I also spoke to a couple of friends who I trust and have been there for me throughout my career, I then asked my agent if we could move away from the team. He agreed I was not getting more game time, and my contract coming to an end at the end of the season,” Nyatama explained to Metro FM.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, who signed a six-month contract with the Lions of the North in January, admitted to being disappointed with his Pirates exit.

“ I was disappointed (with how it ended) but it is part of life and close the chapter and open a new one with Highlands.”

