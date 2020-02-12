PSL News 12.2.2020 11:06 pm

Kutumela strikes again as Maritzburg stun Wits

Jonty Mark
Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on the 12 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Thabiso Kutumela was the match-winner at Bidvest Stadium, drilling home a low shot in the last minute of the first half, for his third goal in two games, after scoring twice against Stellenbosch FC on Friday.

Wits had captain Thulani Hlatshwayo suspended for this encounter, after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season against Orlando Pirates on Sunday in the Nedbank Cup.

Gavin Hunt also rested Deon Hotto, and Thabang Monare, after both had played 120 minutes against the Buccaneers, with new signing Kgaogelo Sekgota getting a first league start, while Cole Alexander returned in central midfield.

Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, had the benefit of an extra two days rest for his side after their Nedbank Cup penalty-shoot out win over Stellenbosch, with Mxolisi Kunene, Keagan Buchanan and Nazeer Allie all coming into the side.The game got off to a cagey start, with neither side really creating a clear-cut chance in the opening 30 minutes. Wits did have some joy down their left, with Sekgota and Sifiso Hlanti linking well. Early on Sekgota did beat his man for pace and get in a fine cross, but Rushine De Reuck was on hand to clear the danger.

Hlanti then also produced a fine delivery from the same flank, but Wits striker Bienvenu Eva Nga was unable to get on the end of it.

Maritzburg were stringing some nice moves together, and Kutumela threatened to strike as he burst into the penalty area, but Lorenzo Gordinho was on hand to clear the danger.

Kunene then produced a brilliant piece of skill down the left to take out two Wits players, and whipped in an excellent cross, but Jeremy Brockie couldn’t quite get there.

Wits got a chance to go in front in the 35th minute, as a long throw from Sameehg Doutie was flick on expertly by Terrence Dzvukumanja, but Nga was unable to force the ball home.

And Wits went behind a minute before the break, Tebogo Tlolane’s fine through ball releasing Kutumela, and with the offside flag not raised, he cooly beat Ricardo Goss.

Dzvukumanja almost immediately had a chance to level for Wits, but his low shot was comfortably gathered by Richard Ofori.

Hunt made a double substitution at the break, bringing on Hotto and Gift Motupa to replace the ineffective Nga and Sekgota, who may well have been feeling the effects of two heavy first half challenges.

The Wits bench were up in arms in the 61st minute as Motupa went down in the box, but the referee waved away the Clever Boys’ penalty appeals.

As hard as Wits pushed for an equaliser, Maritzburg’s defence stood firm, with De Reuck making one telling interception after another, the 24 year old showing exactly why he is one of the league’s most highly-regarded centre backs.

