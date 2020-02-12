PSL News 12.2.2020 04:36 pm

Matthews happy Modiba extended SuperSport stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane embrace SuperSport United player Aubrey Modiba. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews is glad the club has tied down midfielder Aubrey Modiba to a long-term contract.

United were at risk of losing Modiba in the recent transfer window to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Aubrey was approached directly by Pitso but I’m glad that saga is now behind us. We had a good meeting with the Sundowns president over the matter. There was a breach of protocol from Sundowns. But we sat down and talked about the matter and we won’t be taking any actions as the club. We hope that our good relationship with Sundowns will continue. We have big respect for the club. They are the seasoned campaigners in Africa,” Matthews explained.

Matthews says coach Pitso Mosimane approached the midfielder in an attempted to sign him to Sundowns.

“Pitso is a wonderful coach but he shouldn’t have done what he did. He is a product of us. He is very passionate about the game. He wears his heart on his sleeves. I love him as coach and as person. But when he is wrong, we must be able to say he is wrong. We won’t take it personally. It is now done and it is behind us. I’m certain that it won’t happen again,” he added.

