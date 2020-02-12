PSL News 12.2.2020 03:13 pm

Italian referee banned after head butting goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Italian referee banned after head butting goalkeeper

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 07: Sibusiso Mbonani of Polokwane City FC receiving a red card during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Ubuntu Cape Town and Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Referee Antonio Martiniello has been banned from officiating games or entering the facilities of football teams in the top three tiers in Italy.

Martinello sent off goalkeeper Matteo Ciccioli in a game between Borgo Mogliano and Montottone and after the game, the goal minder approached the referee for an explanation of what he did wrong.

According to The Guardian the referee head-butted Ciccioli outside the dressing room after the confrontation. The goalkeeper needed medical treatment from injuries sustained from the incident with the referee.

Martiniello was banned for not setting a good example for the youngsters in the league, according to the Macerata police office chief.

The game ended with the goalkeeper’s side winning 3-1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 