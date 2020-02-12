Italian referee banned after head butting goalkeeper

Martinello sent off goalkeeper Matteo Ciccioli in a game between Borgo Mogliano and Montottone and after the game, the goal minder approached the referee for an explanation of what he did wrong.

According to The Guardian the referee head-butted Ciccioli outside the dressing room after the confrontation. The goalkeeper needed medical treatment from injuries sustained from the incident with the referee.

Martiniello was banned for not setting a good example for the youngsters in the league, according to the Macerata police office chief.

The game ended with the goalkeeper’s side winning 3-1.

