Mosimane tips Chiefs to win the league title  

With Amakhosi leading second-placed Orlando Pirates by nine points, but with a game in hand and the Brazilians by 10 points, Mosimane says Chiefs have it in their hands to lose it now.

The former Bafana Bafana coach, however, added that the Brazilians will still try to win it or at least finish in second place to participate in next season’s Caf Champions League.

“You can’t buy the spot for the Champions League, you have to play for it. The league is for Chiefs to lose – it’s in their hands now,” Mosimane told reporters.

“But we haven’t given up, we are going for it, anything is possible. We will try and get the Champions League spot first and if we can win the league we will go for it.

“It’s the same with the Champions League, it draws you in and spits you out. But fortunately, we won the league.”

