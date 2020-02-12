Pitso turns to Hunt to stop Chiefs for him

Pitso Mosimane jokingly said he was considering giving his counterpart, Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt, a call to ask him to hold Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to a draw in order for his Mamelodi Sundowns side to make up some ground in the title chase.

The defending champions are currently third behind Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates, but have played fewer games than the two Soweto giants.

Wits are set to play Chiefs next month and in April and “Jingles” wants The Students to hold Chiefs to two draws.

“Maybe I must speak to Hunty and tell him ‘do your work, my brother. You took four points, me with two draws, so take four points somewhere’. Also and Gabadinho Mhango is on form so let’s see and we will go to the FNB Stadium and we will see what happens, you never know, watch the space,” said Mosimane, who hopes that the Buccaneers beat or draw with Ernst Middendorp’s side when they meet in the Soweto derby later this month.

“Wits have to play Chiefs twice, what if there are two draws there? Pirates are playing them as well and we also believe that we can win the match against Chiefs in FNB Stadium. I am not saying it is going to happen but those are possibilities. We have to keep going because we saw Chiefs against Golden Arrows winning in the 90th minute, so it is possible,” he added.

“We drew against Wits twice and we lost to Pirates, that is reality and hopefully reality can happen on the other side also and it will be interesting. In the last two games, let everyone have equal points but we know that we have got a photo finish there. Even in the last five we can win them in a row, that I can guarantee. Let it be on the table and let’s see and maybe it can be a good finish.”

