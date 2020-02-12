Caf forces PSL to rearrange Sundowns fixtures

Sundowns will play in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The following changes have been implemented:

Mamelodi Sundowns is currently scheduled to Cape Town City on 01 March – the same weekend as Caf Champions League quarter-finals. This fixture will move to April 2020. Date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.

On 8 April 2020, Mamelodi Sundowns was originally scheduled to play Bloemfontein Celtic. This fixture will move to 19 February 2020. Kick-off time will remain the same: 7.30pm

The PSL wishes Mamelodi Sundowns the best of luck in the Caf Champions League final as they continue to fly the South African flag high.

