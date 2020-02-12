African Soccer 12.2.2020 01:06 pm

Caf forces PSL to rearrange Sundowns fixtures

Gaston Sirino of Sundowns celebrates goal during the 2018/19 CAF Champions League football match between Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 April 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Following Mamelodi Sundown’s impressive run in continental club football this season, the Premier Soccer League has had to reschedule some fixtures to accommodate the club’s upcoming Caf Champions League fixtures.

Sundowns will play in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The following changes have been implemented:

  • Mamelodi Sundowns is currently scheduled to Cape Town City on 01 March – the same weekend as Caf Champions League quarter-finals. This fixture will move to April 2020. Date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.
  • On 8 April 2020, Mamelodi Sundowns was originally scheduled to play Bloemfontein Celtic. This fixture will move to 19 February 2020. Kick-off time will remain the same: 7.30pm

The PSL wishes Mamelodi Sundowns the best of luck in the Caf Champions League final as they continue to fly the South African flag high.

