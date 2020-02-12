PSL News 12.2.2020 12:52 pm

AmaZulu suspend five players after Cup defeat – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Josef Vukusic coach of Amazulu FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and AmaZulu FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu have reportedly suspended five senior players after the KZN side was dumped out of the Nedbank Cup in the opening round by Bloemfontein Celtic.

According to IOL, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Jabulani Ncobeni, Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane, and Nhlanhla Vilakazi have been suspended by the club after the players allegedly complained about being sidelined by coach Josef Vukusic.

“Yes, it is true that these five players you’ve mentioned have been suspended,” a source was quoted as saying by IOL.

“They are no longer training with the team. They were complaining that they are not given a chance but they got it this past weekend. What did they do? They failed to make an impact. You expect more from them. They were called and informed that they are not fired but they have to train on their own until further notice.”

Usuthu team manager Qedi Dlamini confirmed that the five players training separately from the rest of the first-team squad, but added that they are undergoing ‘a special training’ with the medical team.

“We are not firing them. They were not moved aside because they are not in our plans. We wanted our medical department to focus on them. Remember, these are seasoned players who do not have age on their side,” said Dlamini.

“A decision was taken that it will be difficult for them to play two or three games in a row. We took a decision of setting up a special training session for them separately. They won’t be considered for selection for our upcoming game against Arrows. They won’t train with the main team up until we get a report from the medical team regarding an update on their progress.”

