Mngqithi speaks on joining Sundowns after Chiefs snub

Mngqithi revealed he went to Kaizer Chiefs headquarters for an interview, but never got the feedback from Amakhosi regarding his interview.

“I honestly didn’t get the reasons why Kaizer Chiefs didn’t call me regarding the interview,” Mngqithi told Isolezwe.

Mngqithi added that he got a call from Mosimane to come and help him at Sundowns.

“There’s one thing people must know is that Pitso called me to work with him here at Sundowns. He called me asking me if I can help him here. He told me he has big dreams about Sundowns.

“He said I needed someone like you that can help me, I need someone with experience. He told me he believed I’m the right person. I received his call just two weeks after having an interview with Kaizer Chiefs.

“What really touched me is that Pitso had this dream to conquer Africa. Luckily in my first season, we won the PSL title and that was the beginning of big things at Sundowns – Pitso brought me at Sundowns,” he added.

“I went to Sundowns having thought about my future. Before the interview with Chiefs, I had a chat with my mother who was not well. She asked me about my future. I told her I want to work with Sundowns or Chiefs because these are the teams that are supported in the family.

“She said she will pray for me to get the job at Sundowns if that is my wish. She was not feeling well and she passed away in December 2013. In February the following year, I was called at Sundowns.

“I’ve never had problems at Sundowns since I came here. The president respects me, the coach and the group of players. We are a family at Sundowns.

“People want me to become a head coach since there are not many local or South African coaches in the PSL. For now, I want to see how far we can go as Sundowns. To win the Champions League again would be a blessing. I have never imagined that I would ever win the Champions League,” concluded Mngqithi.

