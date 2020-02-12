PSL News 12.2.2020 11:00 am

Fosa Juniors welcome Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fosa Juniors welcome Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban

Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Madagascan club Fosa Juniors say they are pleased that justice has been done following Fifa ruling in the matter involving former player Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana’s move to Kaizer Chiefs.

This comes after the world football governing body banned Chiefs from signing new players in the next two transfer windows and Dax was banned for four months for breaching his contract.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs to appeal Fifa ban

In a statement, the Malagasy side described the Fifa ruling was a victory not only for Fosa Juniors, but was a victory for Malagasy football.

“Following FIFA’s decision on the transfer we detained from Dax, Fosa Juniors FC takes note of this historic decision, and we are pleased that justice is being done,” read the club statement.

“From now on, no illegal transfer of a Malagasy player will go unpunished. This victory of Fosa Juniors is a victory for all clubs in Madagascar, and a victory for Malagasy football.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have indicated that they would appeal the Fifa ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs can cope with transfer ban – Seale 11.2.2020
Zungu speaks on ‘shock’ move to Pirates 11.2.2020
Chiefs confident of winning appeal against Fifa ban 11.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 