Fosa Juniors welcome Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban

This comes after the world football governing body banned Chiefs from signing new players in the next two transfer windows and Dax was banned for four months for breaching his contract.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs to appeal Fifa ban

In a statement, the Malagasy side described the Fifa ruling was a victory not only for Fosa Juniors, but was a victory for Malagasy football.

“Following FIFA’s decision on the transfer we detained from Dax, Fosa Juniors FC takes note of this historic decision, and we are pleased that justice is being done,” read the club statement.

“From now on, no illegal transfer of a Malagasy player will go unpunished. This victory of Fosa Juniors is a victory for all clubs in Madagascar, and a victory for Malagasy football.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have indicated that they would appeal the Fifa ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.