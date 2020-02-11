PSL News 11.2.2020 04:47 pm

NWU coach reflects on Nedbank Cup debut

Phakaaathi Reporter
North West University coach Karabo Masehela during the North West University press conference at PSL Headquarters on February 06, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

North West University coach Karabo Masehela is pleased with his side’s fighting spirit after booming out of the Nedbank Cup.

The Students lost 4-0 to Absa Premiership Black Leopards in the round of last 32 at Thohoyandau Stadium.

Masehela was confident his side could surprise the Absa Premiership campaigners at their home stadium in the cup tie. The NWU team got off to a good start but were overpowered by Leopards’ experience.

“We came to learn and gain experience, from this campaign the boys will start to grow the game, they’ll learn a lot. I always tell them in South Africa we make football difficult. It is important to make it simple, that is how they will grow as players. My evaluation is the boys did well, just that they ran out of steam towards the end of the game,” said Masehela.

