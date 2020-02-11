Sundowns give update on Morena recovery

The speedy winger suffered a freak injury when making a tackle during Nedbank Cup game against SuperSport United over the weekend, which Sundowns won 1-0.

Sundowns team doctor Paul Maphoto said Morena was being monitored closely and was expected to recover from his injury within six months.

Maphoto also revealed that Morena had initially struggled to come to terms with his injury but has been helped to get over it by the messages of support from the football fraternity including the Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.

“Thapelo will be back next season, the support he’s received has been overwhelming. Even our President has been amazing. Thapelo didn’t take it well initially but he is encouraged by the support,” Maphoto told SAFM.

Several footballers and clubs around the African continent have sent the Sundowns star messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

