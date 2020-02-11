PSL News 11.2.2020 02:58 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs can cope with transfer ban – Seale

Erick Mathoho celebrates scoring a goal with Samir Nurkovic and Willard Katsande during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph Seale believes Amakhosi have nothing to worry about should their appeal against transfer ban fail.

Chiefs were ruled to have illegally acquired the services of Madagascan international Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana by Fifa and were barred for two transfer periods from signing new players. They have since indicated their intentions to appeal the Fifa ban.

“It’s an unfortunate situation because this thing might somehow tarnish the club’s image but with the ban, let’s also hope they can look at the players they have and ensure they remain with the club until this thing is over,” Seale was quoted as saying by Goal.

“The club wants to appeal but we will never know if they will succeed, but the problem is the failure to sign or reinforce the squad in the next two transfer windows.

“In my thinking, I would look at working with what I have and ensure that the players are set to be out of the contract, are extended. The coach has to work with what he has in front of him.

“However, the problem now could be with the agents where they might take advantage and say, ‘let’s demand this amount because the club has no other choice but to retain the talent within’.”

