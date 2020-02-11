Chiefs can cope with transfer ban – Seale

Chiefs were ruled to have illegally acquired the services of Madagascan international Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana by Fifa and were barred for two transfer periods from signing new players. They have since indicated their intentions to appeal the Fifa ban.

“It’s an unfortunate situation because this thing might somehow tarnish the club’s image but with the ban, let’s also hope they can look at the players they have and ensure they remain with the club until this thing is over,” Seale was quoted as saying by Goal.

“The club wants to appeal but we will never know if they will succeed, but the problem is the failure to sign or reinforce the squad in the next two transfer windows.

“In my thinking, I would look at working with what I have and ensure that the players are set to be out of the contract, are extended. The coach has to work with what he has in front of him.

“However, the problem now could be with the agents where they might take advantage and say, ‘let’s demand this amount because the club has no other choice but to retain the talent within’.”

