local soccer 11.2.2020 12:43 pm

Zungu speaks on ‘shock’ move to Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zungu speaks on ‘shock’ move to Pirates

Orlando Pirates new signing Nkanyiso Zungu.

Newly signed midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu says he comes from a family of Kaizer Chiefs supporters but the black and white Orlando Pirates colours hold a special place in his heart.

Zungu joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC on the last day of the January transfer window.

“Initially I was shocked, firstly because it came so unexpectedly as the window was about to close and secondly, the magnitude of the club that was interested in my services,” Zungu told the Pirates website.

“Playing for Pirates has been a childhood dream of mine so you can imagine what went through my mind when the call came through. But having said that, joining is only the start, I need to work hard to build on this and make this opportunity count.”

Zungu also revealed that he comes from a family that supports Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but he grew up supporting Bucs.

“The interesting thing is that I come from a family of staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporters but as soon as I was old enough to make my own decisions, I went against the grain and chose the black and white of Pirates. I think I was mainly attracted to their style of play.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form 13.2.2020
Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards 13.2.2020
Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates 13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 