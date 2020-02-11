Zungu speaks on ‘shock’ move to Pirates

Zungu joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC on the last day of the January transfer window.

“Initially I was shocked, firstly because it came so unexpectedly as the window was about to close and secondly, the magnitude of the club that was interested in my services,” Zungu told the Pirates website.

“Playing for Pirates has been a childhood dream of mine so you can imagine what went through my mind when the call came through. But having said that, joining is only the start, I need to work hard to build on this and make this opportunity count.”

Zungu also revealed that he comes from a family that supports Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but he grew up supporting Bucs.

“The interesting thing is that I come from a family of staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporters but as soon as I was old enough to make my own decisions, I went against the grain and chose the black and white of Pirates. I think I was mainly attracted to their style of play.”

