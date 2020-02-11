Basement dwellers clash in Limpopo derby

Surviving relegation from the Absa Premiership has to be the priority for Rise and Shine and Bakgaga, who are in 16th and 13th place in the table respectively, and separated by just three points.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs to face Highlands Park in Nedbank Cup

Victory in tonight’s fixture, however, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, should certainly provide a boost in confidence for either side, who both recently employed new coaches, Dylan Kerr taking up the reins for Baroka, while Clinton Larsen is the latest man to try and steady the Polokwane City ship.

“Last season we lifted a trophy and it was a good feeling…I am sure…the new guys who just came in also want that feeling,” said Baroka captain Elvis Chipezeze at a press conference yesterday, in reference to the 2018 Telkom Knockout, where Baroka stunned Orlando Pirates in the final to bring home their first piece of top flight silverware.

Wedson Nyirenda was the hero at that time, but the Zambian coach and his team struggled for the rest of the season, and after more challenges in the new campaign, he left the club, replaced by Kerr.

Under their new English head coach, who has finally got his work permit, Baroka have beaten Maritzburg United 2-1 in the league, but followed that with a 1-0 loss at Highlands Park.

City have fared even worse, however, picking up just one point from their last five league games. When Polokwane City and Baroka met earlier this season, it was Bakgaga who won 1-0, through a 7th minute goal from Prince Nxumalo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.