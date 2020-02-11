‘Be careful of what you ask for’ – Pitso reacts to Cup draw

Commenting after his side’s win against SuperSport United on Saturday night, Mosimane said he hoped for a kinder draw and he got his wish on Monday evening.

Mosimane, however, is wary of the ABC League side who eliminated Golden Arrows over the past weekend.

“We have been waiting for an opponent in the lower divisions and we finally got it. You need to be careful of what you ask for because you will get the shock of your life,” Mosimane told his club’s website.

“The fact they eliminated Golden Arrows, a premier league team, means they are a good team. We think we have got relief but we need to be careful,” added Mosimane.

Nedbank Cup last-16 draw:

Polokwane City/Baroka FC vs Hungry Lions

Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers vs TS Sporting

Mbombela United vs Real Kings

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Vaal University of Technology

Bidvest Wits vs Chippa United

Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United

Black Leopards vs Amavara

