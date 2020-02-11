Nedbank Cup News 11.2.2020 12:06 pm

‘Be careful of what you ask for’ – Pitso reacts to Cup draw

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane got his wish after Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against ABC Motsepe League side Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw.

Commenting after his side’s win against SuperSport United on Saturday night, Mosimane said he hoped for a kinder draw and he got his wish on Monday evening.

Mosimane, however, is wary of the ABC League side who eliminated Golden Arrows over the past weekend.

“We have been waiting for an opponent in the lower divisions and we finally got it. You need to be careful of what you ask for because you will get the shock of your life,” Mosimane told his club’s website.

“The fact they eliminated Golden Arrows, a premier league team, means they are a good team. We think we have got relief but we need to be careful,” added Mosimane.

Nedbank Cup last-16 draw:

Polokwane City/Baroka FC vs Hungry Lions
Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers vs TS Sporting
Mbombela United vs Real Kings
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Vaal University of Technology
Bidvest Wits vs Chippa United
Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United
Black Leopards vs Amavara

