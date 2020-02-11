PSL News 11.2.2020 11:41 am

Chiefs confident of winning appeal against Fifa ban

Phakaaathi Reporter
Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Kaizer Chiefs believe they will come out victorious in their appeal against the ban imposed on them by Fifa.

Chiefs were handed a transfer ban for two windows by Fifa for illegally signing Madagascan international Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa says the club will appeal the decision by Fifa.

“We will appeal, but we won’t tell you when. We are confirming that we are going to appeal. That means within the stipulated time (of 21 days upon the sanction announcement),” Maphosa was quoted as saying by IOL.

“Let us be clear on that. We are appealing the case. The case has got nothing to do with our planning for matches. When you appeal, you appeal because you know you will win the appeal. You don’t just appeal. But I can’t discuss the case, sorry. I can’t. Not at all. No comments there.”

