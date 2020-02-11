PSL News 11.2.2020 10:38 am

Sundowns lose out on Modiba as he commits to SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United have announced that Aubrey Modiba has signed a four-and-a-half-year extension which will see him at the club until 2024.

Matsatsantsa announced the news on their social media platforms on Tuesday morning.

Modiba has been linked with SuperSport’s city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and the Brazilians are said to have tabled an offer for the 24-year-old, but was turned down by Matsatsantsa.

Modiba, who has been nursing an injury, was back on the bench for the Tshwane Derby over the weekend.

He could return to action when Matsatsantsa face Stellenbosch in a league match on Friday night.

