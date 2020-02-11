PSL News 11.2.2020 10:38 am

Chiefs’ new signing impresses Middendorp

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs' new signing impresses Middendorp

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at the PSL offices. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Anthony Akumu could get more game time after making his Kaizer Chiefs debut during last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Royal Eagles.

Akumu came on as a late substitute for George Maluleka and gave a good account of himself helping Chiefs maintain their 1-0 lead over the Glad Africa Championship side.

“We have seen some different patterns and qualities from Anthony during these three weeks,” Middendorp told reporters.

“It is good, but we need to work on some combinations – where to go and what to do. It was just the first time to grab his opportunity, get a little bit of experience.

“Percentage-wise I don’t know actually, but we have several options in midfield with other players being available. We have used him even in the centre-back positions during training and he was impressive and positive too.

“I can’t make an assessment at the moment. We see good touches and understanding of being quick in tight spaces, but let’s see.”

