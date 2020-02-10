Kaizer Chiefs to face Highlands Park in Nedbank Cup

Bidvest Wits, who beat Orlando Pirates on Sunday to reach this stage, will host Chippa United, while Bloemfontein Celtic are at home to Maritzburg United.

Chiefs and Highlands have already met twice this season in the league, with Ernst Middendorp’s side winning both matches, 3-2 at Highlands and 3-0 at home.

In a true David and Goliath encounter, meanwhile, Vaal University of Technology, who play in the fourth tier of South African football, were rewarded for their last 32 win over Golden Arrows with a trip to face reigning Absa Premiership champions, Telkom Knockout winners and Caf Champions League quarterfinalists Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw

Polokwane City/Baroka FC v Hungry Lions

Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers v TS Sporting

Mbombela United v Real Kings

Mamelodi Sundowns v Vaal University

Bidvest Wits v Chippa United

Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs

Bloemfontein Celtic v Maritzburg United

Black Leopards v Amavarara

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.