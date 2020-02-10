 
 
PSL News 10.2.2020 04:39 pm

Chiefs left with eggs on their faces again

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs left with eggs on their faces again

Adriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

One cannot help think that the recent transfer ban slapped on Kaizer Chiefs by Fifa has long been coming.

The reason being that Chiefs often have to fight with clubs to sign players. A disturbing common thread with these players that Chiefs have to bend over backwards to sign is that they never deliver and are released. A host of players have joined Chiefs under a cloud of controversy and have left the club with fans begging for their release. Chiefs signed Andriamirado “Dax” Adrianaminana on a free transfer in 2018 despite the fact that his Madagascan side Fosa Juniors was claiming that he was still contracted to them and that decision has come back to haunt them with...
