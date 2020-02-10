Chiefs left with eggs on their faces again

The reason being that Chiefs often have to fight with clubs to sign players. A disturbing common thread with these players that Chiefs have to bend over backwards to sign is that they never deliver and are released. A host of players have joined Chiefs under a cloud of controversy and have left the club with fans begging for their release. Chiefs signed Andriamirado “Dax” Adrianaminana on a free transfer in 2018 despite the fact that his Madagascan side Fosa Juniors was claiming that he was still contracted to them and that decision has come back to haunt them with...

Godfrey Walusimbi was another player who was signed under a bit of cloud and was released after failing to adapt at Naturena.

In future, Chiefs will do well to walk away as soon as there is a dispute over a player or at least negotiate with the player’s club for his release instead of using the bullying tactics, which has now landed them in hot water with Fifa.

