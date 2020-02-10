PSL News 10.2.2020 04:17 pm

Nomvethe set to be the face of new deodorant

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nomvethe set to be the face of new deodorant

Siyabonga Nomvethe (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Siyabonga Nomvethe’s agent, Mike Makaab has revealed that they are planning for life after football for the veteran striker when he finally hangs up his boots for good.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker recently came out of retirement and joined Glad Africa Championship side Uthongathi FC.

The 42-year-old had announced his retirement at the end of last season with the hopes of joining AmaZulu’s technical team, however, Usuthu apparently reneged on their promise. Nomvethe then decided to come out of retirement.

“With Bhele, we are getting him into some really good brand ambassadorial world. He’s going to do that for Prosport, he’s started doing it for AmaZulu, a bit of work with Build It,” Makaab was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“We are also doing a drama document on him, which we hope will be released in the next six to twelve months.

“We also going to be launching a deodorant. We have been approached by top, top group of entrepreneurs who said they want to use him as a face of their new deodorant.

“Right now we are in the process of finalising that. He deserves everything he gets. He has been a role model to absolutely everybody.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Musona to Sundowns deal not dead and buried 20.1.2020
Agent reveals why Gordinho joined Wits 16.1.2020
Nomvethe explains why his coming out of retirement 10.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 