Nomvethe set to be the face of new deodorant

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker recently came out of retirement and joined Glad Africa Championship side Uthongathi FC.

The 42-year-old had announced his retirement at the end of last season with the hopes of joining AmaZulu’s technical team, however, Usuthu apparently reneged on their promise. Nomvethe then decided to come out of retirement.

“With Bhele, we are getting him into some really good brand ambassadorial world. He’s going to do that for Prosport, he’s started doing it for AmaZulu, a bit of work with Build It,” Makaab was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“We are also doing a drama document on him, which we hope will be released in the next six to twelve months.

“We also going to be launching a deodorant. We have been approached by top, top group of entrepreneurs who said they want to use him as a face of their new deodorant.

“Right now we are in the process of finalising that. He deserves everything he gets. He has been a role model to absolutely everybody.”

