SA referee Gomes to officiate Caf Super Cup

Referee Victor Gomes has been appointed to officiate the 2020 CAF Super Cup clash between the 2018/19 CAF Champions League winners Espérance de Tunis and 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup winners Zamalek .

Gomes will be assisted by compatriot Zakhele Siwela as the first assistant referee, Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho as the second assistant referee as well as Senegal’s Maguette Ndiaye as the fourth official.

The clash is set to be played on Valentines Day – Friday, 14 February at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Esperance defeated Wydad Casablanca last year to book their place in the Super Cup by winning the CAF Champions League, while Zamalek beat RS Berkane to win the Caf Confederation Cup title.

The 2020 Caf Super Cup will be the 28th Caf Super Cup, an annual football match in Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), between the winners of the previous season’s two Caf club competitions, the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.

The match will be played in Qatar for the second season in a row, after they signed a three-year agreement with Caf.

