Pirates deny agreeing to play a friendly against Al Ahly

This was after reports emerged suggesting that the Soweto giants were set to face the Red Devils for a friendly two days before their Caf quarterfinal second leg match against Sundowns.

“Al Ahly did not send us letters about a friendly match during the coming period, and we do not know anything about this,” Mbele is quoted as saying by FilGoal.com.

“It is difficult to hold any match during the coming period because of the busy schedule, we will play the derby against Kaizer Chiefs, as well as we will face Golden Arrows and Sundowns during the same month.

“We welcome Al Ahly at any time. They are like brothers to us, like Sundowns, and we have good relations with them. I wish them success in their clash.”

