Pirates deny agreeing to play a friendly against Al Ahly

Floyd Mbele during the Orlando Pirates Player Awards at The Wanderers Club on July 23, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates official Floyd Mbele has rubbished reports that Egyptian giants Al Ahly were set to face Bucs in a friendly match in preparation for their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This was after reports emerged suggesting that the Soweto giants were set to face the Red Devils for a friendly two days before their Caf quarterfinal second leg match against Sundowns.

“Al Ahly did not send us letters about a friendly match during the coming period, and we do not know anything about this,” Mbele is quoted as saying by FilGoal.com.

“It is difficult to hold any match during the coming period because of the busy schedule, we will play the derby against Kaizer Chiefs, as well as we will face Golden Arrows and Sundowns during the same month.

“We welcome Al Ahly at any time. They are like brothers to us, like Sundowns, and we have good relations with them. I wish them success in their clash.”

