Morena discharged from hospital

Morena underwent successful surgery on Sunday after he broke his ankle during a Nedbank Cup last 32 game against SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

“I’m feeling much better and I’m happy that I’ve been discharged. Thank you for all the messages of support. I am ready to start the process of healing,” Morena told the Sundowns website after he was discharged from hospital.

The speedy winger will return to the hospital in two weeks’ time for an assessment on his ankle.

