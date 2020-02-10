PSL News 10.2.2020 03:15 pm

Morena discharged from hospital

Phakaaathi Reporter
Badr Gaddarine of Wydad Athletic Club and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Morena is recovering at home after being discharged from hospital.

Morena underwent successful surgery on Sunday after he broke his ankle during a Nedbank Cup last 32 game against SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

“I’m feeling much better and I’m happy that I’ve been discharged. Thank you for all the messages of support. I am ready to start the process of healing,” Morena told the Sundowns website after he was discharged from hospital.

The speedy winger will return to the hospital in two weeks’ time for an assessment on his ankle.

