Hunt takes veiled swipe at Mosimane

Last week, Mosimane, who has never hidden his admiration for Motupa, claimed that clubs seem to inflate their prices whenever Sundowns come calling.

“The price for us to buy is totally different to the price for other clubs and that makes it difficult. It doesn’t make financial sense.

“I’m not disrespecting other teams here. But really, who is worth R22 million? How much is he earning monthly? I’m just saying.”

Speaking after his side’s penalty shootout win against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, Hunt said in a veiled reference to Mosimane: “I saw a report in the paper today that is really disturbing from another coach about our player, about us turning down a certain amount of money.”

“It’s a disgrace you know. That thing should never be like that.”

Hunt added that Motupa has lost focus because of the reported interest from Sundowns.

“The boy’s head is in a cloud because of all the talking from everybody you know. It’s disappointing,” commented Hunt.

