Ex-Chiefs star’s house set to go under the hammer

According to the Sunday World, Yende has allegedly failed to make the R7 000 monthly payments for his house forcing the Standard Bank to get permission from the court to auction off the house.

The court papers filed by the bank reportedly show Yende was given a loan worth R670 000 to purchase a townhouse in Accasia, Greenstone Hill in Kempton Park. At the time Yende allegedly defaulted on his monthly instalments after managing to pay for 240 months and reduced the bond to R591 000.

“The plaintiff visited the property on 7 November 2019 to determine whether the parties could agree on (a) payment arrangement with the defendant on two separate occasions. The plaintiff’s attorneys were also able to make contact with the defendant’s attorney, who advised that they will contact the defendant and discuss the matter with him,” read the court papers, as reported by the Sunday World.

“The defendant hangs up calls when being called by the plaintiff’s attorneys.”

Yende would reportedly have to pay off the remaining debt for him to keep his house or it would go for auction and the amount has been set at R800 000.

