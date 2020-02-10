PSL News 10.2.2020 12:50 pm

WATCH: Young fan cries after meeting his idol Mabokgwane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jackson Mabokgwane of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Jackson Mabokgwane was surprised by a young crying Bloemfontein Celtic fan after his side’s Nedbank Cup last round of 32 game against AmaZulu, which siwelele won 4-1 at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After the game the goal minder spotted a young boy running after the bus to get a picture with him.

According to Mabokgwane the boy became emotional after they met and started crying.

“And this young man begged his Dad to follow our bus yesterday just so he could meet up with me. I love you for loving me he cried for finally meeting up with me, I later cried alone because… Ours is to serve,” read a caption from a tweet posted by Mabokgwane along with a video of himself comforting the youngster.

Mabokgwane joined Siwelele from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season to replace veteran Patrick Tignyemb, who left Siwelele to join Chippa United.

