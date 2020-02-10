Kaizer Chiefs to appeal Fifa ban

Chiefs were handed a transfer ban for two windows by Fifa for illegally signing the Madagascan international.

This was after Chiefs failed to pay Dax’s former team Fosa Juniors a transfer fee in 2018, claiming that the player was a free agent, but Fifa has now ruled that Dax breached his contract with the Madagascan outfit by joining Amakhosi as he was still contracted to Fosa Juniors.

Dax, who joined Black Leopards last year, was also banned for four months for breaching his contract by the world football governing body.

Chiefs have now indicated that they will appeal the ban.

“The Club and the player have received a correspondence from Fifa Disciplinary Committee concerning the Malagasy player Adriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.

“Kaizer Chiefs will lodge an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in accordance to article 58 par. 1 of the Fifa Statutes,” read a statement from Chiefs.

