Chiefs were too casual against Eagles – Middendorp

Ernst Middendorp was delighted to have made it into tonight’s Nedbank Cup last 16 draw, even if he was not entirely happy with his side’s performance in their 1-0 win over Royal Eagles on Saturday evening at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi made slightly heavy weather of beating a side rooted to the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship, missing a spate of chances, before a touch of class from Lebogang Manyama 20 minutes from time got them the winner.

“We were a bit too casual in the first half, I am referring to a chance for Manyama, and a chance for Samir (Nurkovic). These types of chances against a team that is, fully understandably, going all out to defend and to wait for a mistake, you must pick up one or both of these possibilities,” said Middendorp.

“We didn’t and it is a bit more difficult with every minute when you play against these deep-sitting teams. Other PSL teams will tell you how difficult it is, they have not even qualified (for the next round),” he added, perhaps referring to Golden Arrows’ loss on the same day to VUT.

“We changed it a bit in the second half, we used the corridors (of space) a bit better, and with the wide position of Bernard (Parker) and (Khama) Billiat coming in to have a bit more movement and ability up front. And good, in the end we have qualified for the next round, and we will prepare ourselves for our next game against Maritzburg on Saturday (in the Absa Premiership). But it will be interesting to see who we get in the draw on Monday (today).”

Billiat’s return from injury was a plus for Chiefs, as the Zimbabwean came on as a second half substitute for his first appearance since 22 December.

“We are very pleased to have Khama back, our intention was to take him out in December for a long time, and today is 8 February. We have seen he is quick, has a good touch, and his sprinting is 100%. But he has been out for such a long time, and we are following certain models, whether he plays 35 minutes or 60,” added Middendorp.

