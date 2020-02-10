Zinnbauer unhappy with Pirates’ Cup exit

Pirates came back from 2-0 down in the second half to force the game into extra-time. They then led 3-2 in extra-time before Gift Motupa scored late for Wits to take the game into the penalty shootout, where Bucs eventually lost 3-2 to the Students.

READ: Pirates’ trophy drought continues as they bow out of Nedbank Cup

“Ja, I’m not happy, we’re not in the cup now, we have a big chance, compliment to the team they come back against Wits, it’s not a small team, it’s a big team and when you come back, we conceded two goals and then you come back and then you go in front, normally you have to win,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“But it the same what I said for the last six weeks, we need time for work, the mood is good, we’re fighting, top game for the supporters, we opened the game but normally you can’t lose this game.”

“Thanks for the support, this was great, we now have an away game and then we come back and then we have a big game and then I hope the supporters come but I think it’s Kaizer Chiefs, it’s sold out and I hope we make in the league not the same mistakes we made today.

“But I think we’ll have a new option, other players will come back and then we hope it makes us better,” concluded the German coach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.