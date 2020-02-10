Pitso can’t resist a dip at Kaizer Chiefs

His latest swipe came after Mamelodi Sundowns beat SuperSport United thanks to a lone goal from Sibusiso Vilakazi in the Nedbank Cup last 32 this past weekend. In his post-match press conference, Mosimane said his wish is to get pitted against the minnows when the last 16 draw takes place this evening, much like Chiefs had what could be easily described as an easy route into last season’s final, where they were embarrassed by GladAfrica side TS Galaxy.

Chiefs opened last season’s edition with a visit to Tornado FC where they needed extra time to beat the minnows 1-0. “Jingles” suggested that if his Sundowns were to be paired with smaller teams, they would not need extra time or even lose against a second-tier team in the final.

“It was a cup game and who cares what happened? We played SuperSport and some played Amavarara FC or Hungry Lions. Next round can I have a draw like other people? Can I have a nice one? We are not that fortunate. I also want to have a breather because we have the Champions League and the league to fight for. I need Amavarara, can I have them? Or Vaal University of Technology, bring them, it’s fine,” said Mosimane.

“If you give me Amavarara and VUT all the way to the final and you give me TS Galaxy in the final, we can’t have an excuse. TS Galaxy in the final? I mean really, it is for you to take it.

“There was another one, Tornado FC and you only win in extra time. After Tornado there was another one, Magesi FC, given to you. Can I also have that?

Meanwhile Matsatsantsa A Pitori coach Kaitano Tembo was hurt by the defeat but pleased with how his side played.

“I thought we had the better chances and it was the first time I saw Sundowns parking the bus. I am happy in terms of the performance but disappointed with the result,” said Tembo.

