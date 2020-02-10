Sundowns’ Caf rivals wish Morena a speedy recovery

Wydad was one of the first teams from around the continent to wish Thapelo Morena a speedy recovery after the winger twisted his ankle during the Nedbank Cup last 32 game against SuperSport United on Saturday night.

Wydad posted a message on their Twitter account followed by a video of three of the club’s players speaking on facing Morena on the field before wishing him well as he is working on recovering from the tragic injury.

“We wish a good recovery to Thapelo Morena player of Mamelodi Sundowns. Get well soon,” read a message from the Moroccan side.

Morena is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

