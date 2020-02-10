PSL News 10.2.2020 10:30 am

Sundowns’ Caf rivals wish Morena a speedy recovery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thapelo Morena. Pic: BackpagePix

The comradery between Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns was in full display over the weekend once again.

Wydad was one of the first teams from around the continent to wish Thapelo Morena a speedy recovery after the winger twisted his ankle during the Nedbank Cup last 32 game against SuperSport United on Saturday night.

Wydad posted a message on their Twitter account followed by a video of three of the club’s players speaking on facing Morena on the field before wishing him well as he is working on recovering from the tragic injury.

“We wish a good recovery to Thapelo Morena player of Mamelodi Sundowns. Get well soon,” read a message from the Moroccan side.

Morena is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

