Fifa bans Kaizer Chiefs over Dax transfer

Amakhosi signed Andrianarimanana at the start of the 2018/19 season after he was cleared by Fifa to play for the club following a dispute with his former club Fosa Juniors.

Chiefs have since released Andrianarimanana to open foreign space and he joined Black Leopards on a free transfer.

“Chiefs shall be banned from registering players, either nationally or internationally, for the next two entire and consecutive registration periods,” said Fifa in a statement.

“The world football’s governing body’s Single Judge decided to authorize Safa to provisionally register the player for its affiliated club, Kaizer Chiefs with immediate effect.

“Respondent I, Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, is ordered to pay to the Claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification of this decision, compensation for breach of contract in the amount of MGA 157, 572, 000 plus 5% interest p.a from 11 December 2018 until the date of effective payment.

“Respondent II, Kaizer Chiefs FC, is jointly and severally liable for the payment of the aforementioned compensation.

“In the event that the aforementioned amount plus interest is not paid within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee for consideration and a formal decision.”

Chiefs have 21 days to appeal their two transfer windows ban sentence before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

