Tshepo Ntsoelengoe’s diary: Day 2

Its Day 3 in Spain for Phakaaathi writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe. What has he been up to?

Day 3

As I said the previous day, my Spain experience has been about moving from one city to another – which has really enlightened my knowledge about LaLiga team’s, particularly in the Basque Country.

The journey to San Sebastian was an eyeful and it took us about less than an hour having peep out the window as I admired the beauty that Basque Country has to offer with some extra ordinary mountains and we had to go through a couple of Tunnels.

The minute we got into San Sebastian you are welcomed by the fresh breeze with the place surrounded by the sea and a couple of beaches.

We immediately took off to our club visit going to Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium.

It was a jolly mood at the arena with a couple of club’s representatives still celebrating the club’s 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in the King’s Cup.

The Stadium is one of the most beautifully refurbished grounds in Spain, but there is one thing fascinating and quite funny about it with the groundsmen suffering from a huge influx of seagulls messing up the pitch.

And in order to curb that problem, the 40 000 seater stadium management had to come up with a solution, which in this case was to get rid of these seabirds and the clubs communications director revealed that they had to get Eagles and Falcons to scare them away.

Sociedad is one of the successful club’s in Spain having won a number of LaLiga titles and Kings Cup.

The tour at Anoeta didn’t really take a lot of time because of some constructions still happening at the stadium.

But, we got the honour of getting inside the pitch and sitting on their benches before wrapping up the tour by taking pictures with the club’s officials.

From then on, we had some free time and I had to explore the city with a couple of friends from Indonesia, Egypt, India, Denmark, UK, the US and Thailand.

Thank God to Google maps it made life easy for us because we didn’t get lost as we managed to go back to our hotel on our own from one of the beaches Ondarreta, taking us about 30 minutes.

We wrapped up the day by going to experience the Spanish night life with a couple of Cervezas (beers). I thought South Africans love partying and a night out, but the Spanish take the cup.

All in all, it was another great day filled with a lot of memories.

