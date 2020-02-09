Chiefs coach Middendorp undecided on Khune

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has indicated that he could rotate Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune in league and cup, after Khune made his first appearance for Amakhosi since September in the Nedbank Cup last 32 win over Royal Eagles on Saturday evening.

Khune picked up a knee injury playing for Chiefs against Baroka on September 28, and while the club have said he is fit for some time, the former Bafana number one only played again on Saturday, with Akpeyi in fine form for Amakhosi in the last few months.

Khune also wore the captain’s armband against Eagles, but Middendorp was evasive after the match when asked about the 32 year-old, whose career has been plagued by injuries of late.

Khune didn’t have much to do against Eagles, to be fair, though his world class distribution from the back was still in evidence.

“Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs’ third-choice ‘keeper) also has different qualities in different areas, in terms of (shot) stopping, and he is quick on his legs. Basically I have three national team goalkeepers, I hope Itu can get back in the national team set up, that is his goal.

“(But) at the moment it is best not to think about it too much, he was successful today, he will sleep and tomorrow will train and then prepare. I have chatted to the goalkeeping department and have a very clear understanding of what is possible. Let’s wait and see. I don’t want to make a decision. Daniel has been very solid in the league … (he has) kept us in the game very often. At the moment it will probably be Daniel next week (against Maritzburg), and the cup

competition goes a bit further … there is another round on the 22nd or

23rd,” added Middendorp, hinting that Khune could be retained for the

cup.

