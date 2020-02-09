Nedbank Cup News 9.2.2020 03:37 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

Terrence Dzvukamanja of Bidvest Wits and Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates take on Bidvest Wits in a Nedbank Cup last-32 match at Orlando Stadium this afternoon. StatrtStart

– Gordinho for Wits. SCORES

– Dlamini for Pirates. MISSES

– Nange for Wits. SCORES

– Lorch for Pirates. SCORES

– Hlatshwayo for Wits. SAVED

– Memela for Pirates. MISSES

– Monare for Wits. MISSES

– Lepasa for Pirates. SAVED

– Motupa for Wits. SCORES

– Jele for Pirates. SCORES

– It’s all over! Penalties will decide the outcome of the game

– 30+1′ GOAAAL! Motupa grabs the equaliser for Wits! It’s 3-3!

– 27′ corner kick for Wits and it leads to another one

– 26′ Lepasa shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 25′ Motupa’s shot is saved by Delle

– 21′ Delle gets a yellow card for time wasting

– Monare, Motupa and Nange get yellow for something they said to the referee

– It’s half-time of extra-time and Pirates lead Wits 3-2

– 15+4’GOAAAL! Lepasa puts Pirates in the lead from the penalty spot!

– 15+2′ Red card for Pelembe after receiving two consecutive yellow cards

– 15+1′ Penalty for Pirates and a yellow card Hlatshwayo

– 12′ Wits appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 12′ Wits appeal for the penalty, but corner kick is given instead

– 11′ Lepasa’s shot is saved by Goss

– 9′ Memela’s snap shot is saved by Goss

– 7′ Hlatshwayo misses a great chance to put Wits in the lead when he send his free header over the crossbar

– 6′ free kick for Wits in a promising position

– 3′ offside call goes against Wits

– we’re off to extra-time

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 2-2 Bidvest Wits

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ corner kick for Pirates

– 89′ Alexander gets a yellow card for a late challenge on Lorch

– 88′ Red card for Wits assistant coach Paulm Johnstone and a yellow card for Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer

– 80′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Makaringe

– 75′ GOAAAL! Jele grabs the equaliser for Pirates with a header! It’s 2-2!

– 74′ Gordinho clears the ball off the line

– 71′ Substitution for Wits: Domingo makes way for Cole Alexander

– 69′ GOAAL! Lorch pulls one back for Pirates with a cool finish!

– 69′ Ndengane makes a mistake at the back, but Pelembe fails to punish Pirates

– 67′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 64′ Double substitution for Wits: Elias Pelembe and Gift Motupa come on for Sekgota and Nga erespectively

– 63′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 62′ Substitution for Pirates: Maela makes way for Justin Shonga

– 60′ Wits score again and again it’s ruled offside

– 59′ Memela shoots wide from close range

– 56′ Lepasa’s shot is saved by Goss

– 53′ corner kick for Pirates

strong>- 51′ Chance for Pirates! But Pule shoots wide from close range

– 49′ Wits have the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled offside

– the second half is underway

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 0-2 Bidvest Wits

– 45′ GOAAAL! Hotto doubles Wits’ lead with a powerful finish!

– 44′ corner kick for Pirates

– 40′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 34′ corner kick for Pirates

– 28′ GOAAAL! Nga puts Wits through the penalty spot!

– 15′ Forced substitution for Pirates: Alfred Ndengane comes on for the injured Mabaso

– the game is underway at Orlando Pirates

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Delle, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Mabaso, Ndlovu, Makaringe, Pule, Lepasa, Memela, Lorch
Bidvest Wits XI: Goss; Hlanti, Gordinho, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Monare, Nange, Domingo, Hotto, Sekgota, Nga

