Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

– It’s all over! Wits have knocked Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup after beating them 3-2 on penalties.

– Gordinho for Wits. SCORES

– Dlamini for Pirates. MISSES

– Nange for Wits. SCORES

– Lorch for Pirates. SCORES

– Hlatshwayo for Wits. SAVED

– Memela for Pirates. MISSES

– Monare for Wits. MISSES

– Lepasa for Pirates. SAVED

– Motupa for Wits. SCORES

– Jele for Pirates. SCORES

– It’s all over! Penalties will decide the outcome of the game

– 30+1′ GOAAAL! Motupa grabs the equaliser for Wits! It’s 3-3!

– 27′ corner kick for Wits and it leads to another one

– 26′ Lepasa shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 25′ Motupa’s shot is saved by Delle

– 21′ Delle gets a yellow card for time wasting

– Monare, Motupa and Nange get yellow for something they said to the referee

– It’s half-time of extra-time and Pirates lead Wits 3-2

– 15+4’GOAAAL! Lepasa puts Pirates in the lead from the penalty spot!

– 15+2′ Red card for Pelembe after receiving two consecutive yellow cards

– 15+1′ Penalty for Pirates and a yellow card Hlatshwayo

– 12′ Wits appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 12′ Wits appeal for the penalty, but corner kick is given instead

– 11′ Lepasa’s shot is saved by Goss

– 9′ Memela’s snap shot is saved by Goss

– 7′ Hlatshwayo misses a great chance to put Wits in the lead when he send his free header over the crossbar

– 6′ free kick for Wits in a promising position

– 3′ offside call goes against Wits

– we’re off to extra-time

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 2-2 Bidvest Wits

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ corner kick for Pirates

– 89′ Alexander gets a yellow card for a late challenge on Lorch

– 88′ Red card for Wits assistant coach Paulm Johnstone and a yellow card for Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer

– 80′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Makaringe

– 75′ GOAAAL! Jele grabs the equaliser for Pirates with a header! It’s 2-2!

– 74′ Gordinho clears the ball off the line

– 71′ Substitution for Wits: Domingo makes way for Cole Alexander

– 69′ GOAAL! Lorch pulls one back for Pirates with a cool finish!

– 69′ Ndengane makes a mistake at the back, but Pelembe fails to punish Pirates

– 67′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 64′ Double substitution for Wits: Elias Pelembe and Gift Motupa come on for Sekgota and Nga erespectively

– 63′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 62′ Substitution for Pirates: Maela makes way for Justin Shonga

– 60′ Wits score again and again it’s ruled offside

– 59′ Memela shoots wide from close range

– 56′ Lepasa’s shot is saved by Goss

– 53′ corner kick for Pirates

- 51′ Chance for Pirates! But Pule shoots wide from close range

– 49′ Wits have the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled offside

– the second half is underway

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 0-2 Bidvest Wits

– 45′ GOAAAL! Hotto doubles Wits’ lead with a powerful finish!

– 44′ corner kick for Pirates

– 40′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 34′ corner kick for Pirates

– 28′ GOAAAL! Nga puts Wits through the penalty spot!

– 15′ Forced substitution for Pirates: Alfred Ndengane comes on for the injured Mabaso

– the game is underway at Orlando Pirates

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Delle, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Mabaso, Ndlovu, Makaringe, Pule, Lepasa, Memela, Lorch

Bidvest Wits XI: Goss; Hlanti, Gordinho, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Monare, Nange, Domingo, Hotto, Sekgota, Nga

