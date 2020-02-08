Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

– 84′ corner kick for SuperSport and it turns to another one

– 79′ yellow card for Mokoena for a foul on Jali

– 74′ Substitution for SuperSport: Bhasera makes way for Ghampani Lungu

– 73′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 71′ Forced substitution for Sundowns: Lebogang Maboe comes on for the injured Morena

– 69′ referee stops play for Morena to receive medical treatment

– 66′ Substitution for SuperSport: Moses Waiswa comes on for Mbule

– 65′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 61′ Sirino’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 48′ yellow card for Kekana for a deliberate handball

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

– 34′ Mokoena shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 31′ Lebusa shoots wide from close range

– 25′ GOAAAL! Vilakazi puts Sundowns in the lead with a tap in from Mokoena’s cross!

– 22′ Mokoena beats his marker, but the cross is poor

– 8′ Zwane shoots wide from close range

– 3′ Gabuza’s shot is saved by Onyango

– 1′ corner kick for SuperSport

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango; Ngcongca, Nascimento, Madisha, Lebusa; Kekana, Jali, Zwane, Morena, Sirino, Vilakazi

SuperSport United XI: Williams, Nhlapo, Bhasera, Daniels, Kekana, Mokoena, Furman, Mbule, Mahachi, Gabuza, Grobler

United beat Sundowns over two legs in the semifinals of the MTN8 earlier this season, triumphing 3-1 on aggregate.

SuperSport, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency and come into this clash on the back of two losses from their last three league outings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.