Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Royal Eagles
– 3 minutes of added time to be played
– 86′ Substitution for Chiefs: Anthony Ajay Akumu makes his debut for Chiefs as he comes on for Maluleka
– 83′ free kick for Eagles from a promising position, but it’s wasted
– 70′ Manyama breaks the deadlock and puts Chiefs in the lead
– 58′ Billiat shoots wide from long range
– 48′ Mathoho’s header goes wide
– 48′ Manyama shoots wide from close range
– the second half is underway
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Royal Eagles
– 44′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs and it leads to another one
– 39′ Hlongwa’s header goes over the crossbar
– 38′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 38‘ corner kick for Chiefs
– 37′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position, but it’s cleared by Eagles
– 35′ chance for Chiefs! But Castro fails to connect with the ball
– 32′ referee stops play for Maova to get medical treatment
– 24′ Manyama’s long range shot also goes wide of goals
– 17′ Castro shoots wide from close range
– the game is underway at the FNB Stadium
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković
Royal Eagles XI: Maova, Kalake, Klaas, Tema, Mashau, Msomi, Ntsundwana, Mdluli, Seanego, Hlongwa, Maruping.
