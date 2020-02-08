Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will win the Soweto derby, and why.

Why Sundowns will win (Jonty Mark)

Last time around, I argued for SuperSport to win the Tshwane derby, and that is not a mistake I will be readily making again. The simple fact is that bar the odd anomaly, like this year’s MTN8, it is Mamelodi Sundowns who dominate this fixture, and I think it will be them who emerge triumphant in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening.

Sundowns are a silverware machine, albeit that they have Patrice Motsepe’s millions to help, and have already broken their domestic knockout trophy drought by winning this season’s Telkom Knockout.

Pitso Mosimane has so many options that many perfectly capable footballers get left on the sidelines at Choorklop, with accusations of stockpiling talent not without foundation. With that said, there is an onus on a player too, to force his way into the team, or to another team, and not simply be content to draw a fat salary.

Sundowns will have too much class for SuperSport on Saturday, with Matsatsantsa in very inconsistent form of late. If Bradley Grobler doesn’t fire, Sundowns tend not to, and I expect Masandawana’s experiences defence to handle him this weekend. Sundowns, meanwhile, will have too much firepower for SuperSport, even though the brilliant Ronwen Williams will keep the score close. 2-1 to Sundowns.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2 SuperSport United 1

Why SuperSport will win (Khaya Ndubane)

Sundowns might have dominated this fixture as Jonty has already alluded to but the truth of the matter is that SuperSport have always done well against Sundowns in cup competitions. Pitso Mosimane also conceded to this fact during the press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday, Matsatsa got the better of Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals earlier this season.

Sundowns had two chances to beat SuperSport but they could only master a draw in the first leg of the semis before losing 2-0 in the second leg. Sundowns last tasted victory in cup competition against SuperSport back in 2016 and I don’t see them changing this feat anytime soon.

I therefore predict a 2-1 win for SuperSport in this Tshwane derby.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 SuperSport United 2

