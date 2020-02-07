Coach’s personal attention helps Pirates players’ morale

He pays special attention to each and every one of his players and offers extra sessions with them to understand them and also for them to get a better grasp of what he wants from them.

The German mentor – who has had a sterling run since taking over from then interim coach Rulani Mokwena in December, winning six and drawing just once in seven matches – revealed his secret during a media conference ahead of their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match.

The Buccaneers will host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“It is my job. I am always working. So, I don’t know if it’s a new thing or old thing for the players but it’s my system, it’s what I do. I speak with the players [individually] and work with them in individual sessions after training,” he said when asked about the team’s sudden rejuvenation.

“And maybe it’s good for the players that we do this, I don’t know. For me, it’s about doing my job and I always do it like that. Maybe that helps improve mentality. But we have a mental coach too and he works closely with us. We speak about everything before he goes to the squad. And we have the squad that has improved at this moment,” he added.

Zinnbauer admitted that Wits would prove a hard nut for them to crack but said the pressure was on Gavin Hunt’s team and not on his team ahead of a class expected to produce epic moments.

