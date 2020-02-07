TS Galaxy coach Malesela steps down after Cup disappointment

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, Malesela was already on thin ice at the club with the supporters showing their unhappiness with a lack of progress in the team since their historic and epic Ke Yona win over Kaizer Chiefs.

The Rockets were the talk of the town after doing the unthinkable and sinking Amakhosi to become the first team from the GladAfrica Championship division to lift the Nedbank Cup. Expectations were huge that the team would grow even further from that experience and perhaps challenge for promotion to the Absa Premiership.

But with the team lying a low 12th position after 20 games, it is clear that promotion remains a dream for at least another season for the KwaNdebele side.

“TS Galaxy FC would like to thank Coach Dan Malesela for his immense contribution to our club. We have had a wonderful journey together and we will always appreciate his contribution. He will always be in the history books of our club and we wish him well for the future,” said club chairperson Tim Sukazi as quoted on the club’s statement announcing Malesela’s stepping down on Friday morning.

Malesela was booed by the Rockets faithful recently following an indifferent display in a league draw against Mbombela United recently.

Musi Ajao, who was Malesela’s assistant will take over on an interim basis and will be assisted by Essau Mtsweni.

