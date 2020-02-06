PSL News 6.2.2020 03:25 pm

Mosimane welcomes draw against Al Ahly

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mosimane welcomes draw against Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns feels his side will not be under pressure when they face Al Ahly in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions league.

The Egyptian giants were knocked out of the tournament by the Brazilians in the last campaign.

“Unbelievable draw, it seems whatever Sundowns do in the competition we will be drawn against the same team. Same team different game, different year,” said Mosimane.

“The story of Al Ahly begins now, same as last year. This will bring different mentality and mood I believe Al Ahly didn’t know us and they didn’t respect us but after the results last year knocking them out. But I think they are more under pressure because they are always favourites and have to beat us. I don’t know how it will go but pressure is on Al Ahly not us.”

